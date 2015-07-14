We just got a bunch of new hints about what's coming in the next 'Star Wars' movie

We didn’t get a new trailer for the upcoming “Star Wars” movie, “The Force Awakens,” at Comic-Con this year, but we did get a look behind the scenes.
In a three-minute video released at Comic Con, Disney and Lucasfilm gave the world a look at behind-the-scenes footage from the new movie.
The main takeaway: “The Force Awakens” will rely on practical special effects and costumes instead of computer-generated (CG) effects. Critics of the last three prequel “Star Wars” movies hated that the movies relied so heavily on CG.
There are some other hidden gems in the video too. Let’s break it down. But stop reading now if you’re afraid of potential spoilers.
This is the inside of Han Solo's ship, the Millennium Falcon. It looks just like it did in the original movies from the 70s and 80s.
Next we get a look at the inside of what's likely a Star Destroyer, the big ships used by the bad guys.
It's unclear who or what this handsome couple is, but it is another demonstration that we'll be seeing a lot of costumed aliens instead of CG characters.
Mark Hamill will return as Luke Skywalker. We don't get to see him in costume in this video, but he did grow a beard for the role.
This shot shows one of the new main characters, the X-Wing pilot Poe Dameron, being escorted down a hallway by a stormtrooper. He must be in serious trouble in this scene.
Lupita Nyong'o will reportedly play an alien in the movie. This behind-the-scenes shot shows her going through motion capture.
The character exiting the ship here is Kylo Ren, the bad guy in the new movie. We don't know much about him.
Even the droids will be played by real people. This poor guy is getting cold air blown into his costume after a day of shooting in the desert.
Most people probably don't recognise this guy, but his name is Nien Nunb. He was on the Millennium Falcon when it blew up the second Death Star in 'Return of the Jedi.' It looks like he'll be returning too.
The guy on the left is Warwick Davis. He played the Ewok Wicket in 'Return of the Jedi.' It's unclear who he'll play in 'The Force Awakens.'
What a great shot. Here's Ford, one of the original cast members, sitting in the Millennium Falcon cockpit with newcomer Ridley.
