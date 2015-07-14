We just got a bunch of new hints about what's coming in the next 'Star Wars' movie

Lucasfilm/Disney Actor Oscar Isaac plays Poe Dameron in ‘The Force Awakens.’

We didn’t get a new trailer for the upcoming “Star Wars” movie, “The Force Awakens,” at Comic-Con this year, but we did get a look behind the scenes.

In a three-minute video released at Comic Con, Disney and Lucasfilm gave the world a look at behind-the-scenes footage from the new movie.

The main takeaway: “The Force Awakens” will rely on practical special effects and costumes instead of computer-generated (CG) effects. Critics of the last three prequel “Star Wars” movies hated that the movies relied so heavily on CG.

There are some other hidden gems in the video too. Let’s break it down. But stop reading now if you’re afraid of potential spoilers.

Here's one of the desert sets from the movie. We already know it's a new planet called Jakku. This is the inside of Han Solo's ship, the Millennium Falcon. It looks just like it did in the original movies from the 70s and 80s. Next we get a look at the inside of what's likely a Star Destroyer, the big ships used by the bad guys. It's R2-D2! 'The Force Awakens' brings back most of the characters from the original movies. It's unclear who or what this handsome couple is, but it is another demonstration that we'll be seeing a lot of costumed aliens instead of CG characters. Here's a full-scale model of a TIE fighter that has crashed on Jakku. It looks pretty serious from a distance. More puppets. This droid is BB-8, a new character in 'The Force Awakens.' He'll likely be a sidekick like R2-D2. Mark Hamill will return as Luke Skywalker. We don't get to see him in costume in this video, but he did grow a beard for the role. This shot shows one of the new main characters, the X-Wing pilot Poe Dameron, being escorted down a hallway by a stormtrooper. He must be in serious trouble in this scene. Lupita Nyong'o will reportedly play an alien in the movie. This behind-the-scenes shot shows her going through motion capture. C-3PO is back too. Here's another look at the desert planet Jakku set. The character exiting the ship here is Kylo Ren, the bad guy in the new movie. We don't know much about him. It looks like stormtroopers will have a bunch of new weapons, like this flamethrower. Peter Mayhew is back to play Chewbacca. This will be his fifth time playing the character. The creatures will be incredibly detailed. We can't wait to see where this smoking alien pops up in the movie. Even the droids will be played by real people. This poor guy is getting cold air blown into his costume after a day of shooting in the desert. This woman will also play a droid. It looks like Simon Pegg will play an alien in 'The Force Awakens.' Here he is in partial costume. We have no idea what this robot/alien thing is, but he looks evil. This is a full-scale model of the X-Wing, the starfighter the good guys use. The producers also built a full-sized Millennium Falcon. Here's a look at the cockpit. This is John Boyega. He plays Finn, one of the new main characters in the movie. Here we see the filming of a battle scene. It looks like these stormtroopers did some major damage. And then they get blown to smithereens. Another shot shows a bunch of the good guys next to the full-sized Millennium Falcon. It looks like one of the most iconic characters of the series, Admiral Ackbar, is coming back. Most people probably don't recognise this guy, but his name is Nien Nunb. He was on the Millennium Falcon when it blew up the second Death Star in 'Return of the Jedi.' It looks like he'll be returning too. This is our first time seeing Carrie Fisher as princess Leia in the new movie. The guy on the left is Warwick Davis. He played the Ewok Wicket in 'Return of the Jedi.' It's unclear who he'll play in 'The Force Awakens.' This is Daisey Ridley. She'll play Rey, another one of the new main characters. Harrison Ford is back as Han Solo. Here's a shot of Ford filming on set. What a great shot. Here's Ford, one of the original cast members, sitting in the Millennium Falcon cockpit with newcomer Ridley. Now watch the full video

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.