'Girls' Actor Adam Driver Will Play The Villain In 'Star Wars: Episode VII'

Rob Kim/Getty Images 30-year-old Adam Driver will play the villain in ‘Star Wars: Episode VII.’

Here’s our first piece of official casting news for “Star Wars: Episode VII.”

Adam Driver will play the villain in the next instalment of the “Star Wars” saga.

Variety was first to break the news saying Driver is nearing a deal to sign.

There’s no word yet on who exactly Driver will play, but according to Variety his character will be “in the vein of iconic Darth Vader.”

Driver is best known for his role on HBO’s “Girls.”

The actor is the first official star to be revealed for the J.J. Abrams’-directed film due out December 18, 2015.

Last month, Carrie Fisher confirmed to TV Guide she’ll reprise her role of Princess Leia in the new movie.

The movie will start shooting this April in London.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.