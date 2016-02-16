The 'Star Wars: Episode VIII' hype has begun

Filming for “Star Wars: Episode VIII” is underway, and Disney and Lucasfilm want to make sure you’re really excited for the next movie in the saga.

Monday, StarWars.com released a short teaser for the new film which takes us back to the end of Episode VII and shows off some new footage of Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill).

Warning: If you haven’t seen “The Force Awakens” (but you have, right?), then don’t watch the teaser. There are spoilers!

“Star Wars: Episode VIII” is being directed by Rian Johnson and will be in theatres December 15, 2017.

