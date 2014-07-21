J.J. Abrams Shows Off First Footage Of X-Wing In 'Star Wars: Episode VII'

Monday morning director J.J. Abrams showed off the first footage of the X-Wingfrom “Star Wars: Episode VII.”

Usually Abrams prefers to keep his future projects top secret; however, the big slow reveal of a beat-up X-Wing Fighter plane comes during the final week of a raffle giving fans a chance to appear in Episode VII.

Eight weeks ago, Disney and Lucasfilm launched a campaign with fundraising site Omaze to support “Star Wars: Force for Change,” an initiative launched by the Mouse House to find “creative solutions to some of the world’s biggest problems.”

This campaign will help raise money for United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund’s (UNICEF) Innovation Labs.

For a chance to appear in the film, fans are asked to donate anywhere from $US10-$50,000 through Omaze for a chance to win an all-expense trip to London with a friend to shoot a scene for the sequel.

Abrams announced that in addition, fans will also have the opportunity to win an advanced screening of “Star Wars: Episode VII” if they donate this week.

“By supporting ‘Force for Change’ you can win a private screening of the movie in your hometown and invite 20 of your closest friends and family,” says Abrams.

