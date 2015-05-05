17 awesome photos from the set of the next 'Star Wars' movie

Kirsten Acuna

Happy May 4th!

Yesterday marked “Star Wars Day”, May the Fourth, a day to celebrate all things about a galaxy far, far away.

So here are a handful of set images from “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” which debuted at April’s Star Wars Celebration event along with a few new images from Vanity Fair’s behind-the-scenes video of its Star Wars cover shoot.

Here’s director J.J. Abrams filming on set.

Jj abrams star warsLucasfilm

The team filmed on the hot desert sands of Abu Dhabi. Abrams said it would get to be 128 degrees while shooting.

Abu dhabi star warsLucasfilm

Daisy Ridley, who plays Rey, is seen below with the new droid BB-8. Ridley gave a few more details on her character, saying she’s a scavenger who we will first see in a ship graveyard.

Daisy ridley star warsLucasfilm

BB8 is a lot smaller than we imagined.

Bb8 set star warsLucasfilm

Here’s Ridley again getting some cues from director Abrams.

Daisy ridley jj abrams the force awakensVanity Fair

In the first teaser trailer for “The Force Awakens,” we see Ridley riding across a desert on the vehicle below.

Daisy ridley the force awakensVanity Fair

Oscar Isaac will play an X-wing pilot named Poe Dameron.

Oscar isaac star wars episode 7Lucasfilm
Oscar isaac star warsLucasfilm

John Boyega’s mysterious character Finn can be seen wearing a stormtrooper suit. It’s still not confirmed whether or not Finn is a stormtrooper or is just dressed like one in the film.

Star wars john boyegaLucasfilm
John boyega star warsLucasfilm

Speaking of Stormtroopers, here are some of the new Snowtroopers.

Snowtroopers star wars the force awakensVanity Fair

Here’s another look at the three actors, Oscar Isaac, Daisy Ridley, and John Boyega.

Star wars actorsLucasfilm

Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o will also play a new character on screen. If the motion-capture suit is any hint, she’ll be playing something out of this world. According to Vanity Fair, she will play a pirate Maz Kanata.

Lupita nyongo the force awakensVanity Fair

Some of the original cast members will be back, too. Here’s Harrison Ford with the newest leads, Ridley and Boyega. It looks like he may be picking the duo up on the Millennium Falcon.

Harrison ford daisy ridley the force awakensVanity Fair

This photo of Abrams with Chewbacca on set is great.

Jj abrams chewbaccaLucasfilm

Here’s our first good look at Adam Driver on set getting photographed by Annie Leibovitz. 

Adam driver the force awakensVanity Fair

He’s presumed to play this guy, Kylo Ren.

Kylo ren star wars episode viiDisney/Lucasfilm

Here’s another good shot of Abrams with Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy.

Kathleen kennedy jj abramsLucasfilm

“Star Wars: The Force Awakens” is in theatres December 18, 2015.

Check out the new trailer below:

