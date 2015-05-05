17 awesome photos from the set of the next 'Star Wars' movie

Happy May 4th!

Yesterday marked “Star Wars Day”, May the Fourth, a day to celebrate all things about a galaxy far, far away.

So here are a handful of set images from “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” which debuted at April’s Star Wars Celebration event along with a few new images from Vanity Fair’s behind-the-scenes video of its Star Wars cover shoot.

Here’s director J.J. Abrams filming on set.

The team filmed on the hot desert sands of Abu Dhabi. Abrams said it would get to be 128 degrees while shooting.

Daisy Ridley, who plays Rey, is seen below with the new droid BB-8. Ridley gave a few more details on her character, saying she’s a scavenger who we will first see in a ship graveyard.

BB8 is a lot smaller than we imagined.

Here’s Ridley again getting some cues from director Abrams.

In the first teaser trailer for “The Force Awakens,” we see Ridley riding across a desert on the vehicle below.

Oscar Isaac will play an X-wing pilot named Poe Dameron.

John Boyega’s mysterious character Finn can be seen wearing a stormtrooper suit. It’s still not confirmed whether or not Finn is a stormtrooper or is just dressed like one in the film.

Speaking of Stormtroopers, here are some of the new Snowtroopers.

Here’s another look at the three actors, Oscar Isaac, Daisy Ridley, and John Boyega.

Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o will also play a new character on screen. If the motion-capture suit is any hint, she’ll be playing something out of this world. According to Vanity Fair, she will play a pirate Maz Kanata.

Some of the original cast members will be back, too. Here’s Harrison Ford with the newest leads, Ridley and Boyega. It looks like he may be picking the duo up on the Millennium Falcon.

This photo of Abrams with Chewbacca on set is great.

Here’s our first good look at Adam Driver on set getting photographed by Annie Leibovitz.

He’s presumed to play this guy, Kylo Ren.

Here’s another good shot of Abrams with Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy.

“Star Wars: The Force Awakens” is in theatres December 18, 2015.

Check out the new trailer below:

