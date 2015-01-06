Martial Arts Actors From 'The Raid 2' Cast In New 'Star Wars' Movie

Larry Busacca/Getty Images Iko Uwais and Yayan Ruhian will reportedly show off their martial arts skills in ‘Star Wars: Episode VII.’

The “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” cast is getting even larger.

Martial arts actors Iko Uwais, Yayan Ruhian, and Cecep Arif Rahman from “The Raid 2” are set to appear in the film, according to reports from Twitchfilm and TheWrap.

There’s no word on who the trio will play or whether they will be on the light or dark side of the force.

The highly-anticipated film premiering at the end of this year has been keeping news about the film heavily guarded.

“Star Wars: The Force Awakens” is in theatres Dec. 18, 2015.

We have reached out to Disney for comment.

