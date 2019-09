Martial Arts Actors From 'The Raid 2' Cast In New 'Star Wars' Movie

Larry Busacca/Getty Images Iko Uwais and Yayan Ruhian will reportedly show off their martial arts skills in ‘Star Wars: Episode VII.’

The “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” cast is getting even larger.¬†

Martial arts actors Iko Uwais, Yayan Ruhian, and Cecep Arif Rahman from “The Raid 2” are set to appear in the film,¬†according to reports from Twitchfilm and TheWrap.

There’s no word on who the trio will play or whether they will be on the light or dark side of the force.¬†

The highly-anticipated film premiering at the end of this year has been keeping news about the film heavily guarded.

“Star Wars: The Force Awakens” is in theatres Dec. 18, 2015.

We have reached out to Disney for comment.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.