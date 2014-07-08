3 Things To Know About The Thrill-Seeking Actor Just Cast In 'Star Wars: Episode VII'

Pip Andersen just landed the role of a lifetime as one of two actors cast in “Star Wars: Episode VII.”

The 23-year-old British actor was selected from an open casting call for an unspecified role in the sequel out next year.

While you may not know him, Andersen already has some fans.

Here’s what you should about the young actor.

1. He’s a professional freerunner and parkour artist.

The 23-year-old has been a professional parkour artist and freerunner for five-and-a-half years. Andersen got involved with the sport seven years ago and is considered one of the best freerunners in the world.

Known as Piptrix in the parkour community, he’s currently part of Storm Freerun, a professional London-based freerunning team started in 2010.

Together, Andersen and five other members perform in TV ads, movies, music videos, and stunt work.

Not familiar with Parkour?

One of the easiest explanations for the sport was offered on NBC’s comedy “The Office” when Jim Halpert’s character described it as getting “from point A to point B as creatively as possible.”

To do achieve this, people will launch themselves over objects and scale walls among other practices often incorporating gymnastics with only their bare hands.

It’s much easier to be see for yourself.

Andersen has been doing parkour for the past seven years.

The sport requires an incredible amount of upper body strength.

… and takes a lot of practice to perfect.

Parkour and freerunning have become so popular that they have inspired international events. Here, Andersen’s performing in the 2011 Red Bull Art of Motion freerunning competition in London.

Even though he offers some tutorials, it’s definitely not something you should just try at home.

You can check out full video of Andersen performing stunts on his YouTube channel, Piptrix, here.

2. He has appeared as Spider-Man and Peter Parker in an ad for Sony.

Andersen’s parkour abilities help him look like a natural Spider-Man. Sony noticed this and placed him in an ad where he played the webslinger.

He has also worked with Adidas, Nike, Microsoft, Mountain Dew, and Red Bull among other brands.

3. He’s married.

Sorry ladies. The future “Star Wars” actor has been married to his wife Becky from Somerset, England since 2009.

