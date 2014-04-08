Chewbacca Actor Peter Mayhew Cast In 'Star Wars: Episode VII'

Kirsten Acuna
Chewbacca wookie chewie star warsYouTube screencap

Add one more familiar face to “Star Wars: Episode 7.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, actor Peter Mayhew will reprise his iconic role of Chewbacca in the film.

He will join more members from the original cast including Carrie Fisher. Mark Hamill and Harrison Ford have also been reported to reprise their roles.

Filming on Episode 7 recently started according to Disney Studios chairman, Alan Horn, though some casting for the film is still underway.

“Star Wars” episode 7 is set for a December 2015 release.

Mayhew recently went on a tweeting spree sharing behind-the-scenes photos from the original “Star Wars” series.

Here’s Mayhew all the way on the right during the filming of the original trilogy with Ford, Anthony Daniels (C-3P0), and Fisher.

Star wars original cast harrison ford carrie fisher anthony daniels peter mayhewAP Photo

Here’s a photo he shared recently of himself with a Chewbacca mask.

He’s a lot taller than his co-stars.

Peter mayhew harrison fordAngela Weiss / Getty Images

