Chewbacca Actor Peter Mayhew Cast In 'Star Wars: Episode VII'

Add one more familiar face to “Star Wars: Episode 7.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, actor Peter Mayhew will reprise his iconic role of Chewbacca in the film.

He will join more members from the original cast including Carrie Fisher. Mark Hamill and Harrison Ford have also been reported to reprise their roles.

Filming on Episode 7 recently started according to Disney Studios chairman, Alan Horn, though some casting for the film is still underway.

“Star Wars” episode 7 is set for a December 2015 release.

Mayhew recently went on a tweeting spree sharing behind-the-scenes photos from the original “Star Wars” series.

Here’s Mayhew all the way on the right during the filming of the original trilogy with Ford, Anthony Daniels (C-3P0), and Fisher.

Here’s a photo he shared recently of himself with a Chewbacca mask.

He’s a lot taller than his co-stars.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.