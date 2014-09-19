There's A Batman Easter Egg On The 'Star Wars: Episode VII' Millennium Falcon

“Star Wars: Episode VII” director J.J. Abrams loves teasing the upcoming sequel. This morning his production company Bad Robot released a video showing off the Millennium Falcon, the ship belonging to Han Solo and Chewbacca in the first series of films.

While we couldn’t see the ship in full view, we got a peek at the underside along with a surprise.

The 37 second video opens up with the “Star Wars” theme showing the full spectrum of the ship.

Let’s take a look underneath.

At the 16 second mark, the music abruptly changes to Hans Zimmer’s score from “The Dark Knight Rises.”

The end of the clip focuses on a mini Batmobile replica attached to the underbelly of the Millennium Falcon.

The Batmobile in the clip is Batman’s Tumbler featured in both 2008’s “The Dark Knight” and 2012 sequel “The Dark Knight Rises.”

Why is there a Batman vehicle on the underside of the ship?

The answer goes back to earlier this summer. “Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice” director Zack Snyder has been sending fans into a frenzy by suggesting a fun “Batman”/”Star Wars” mash-up on social media.

Ever since San Diego Comic-Con, Snyder has been tweeting out photos merging the “Batman” and “Star Wars” universes together.





This is the latest tweet to appear after rumours the new Batmobile may have been stolen during filming.

While the “Star Wars” cast and crew have replied a few times, they have been relatively quiet until now.

“Star Wars: Episode VII” is in theatres Dec. 18, 2015 while “Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice” will be released March 25, 2016.

Watch the video below.

