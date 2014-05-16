'Star Wars: Episode VII' Starts Filming Today -- Here's The First Photo From The Set

Production of “Star Wars: Episode VII” is officially underway.

To mark the big day, director J.J. Abrams’ production company Bad Robot tweeted out the first photo from the set.

It’s not much, but its still enough to get fans excited.

You’ll notice the only title seen is “Star Wars: Episode VII.”

The sand gives a hint that filming may be underway in Abu Dhabi. Walt Disney Studios Chairman Alan Horn previously said the film started shooting there this month.

The film will be released December 18, 2015.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.