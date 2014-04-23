New 'Star Wars' Film Will Cost At Least $US175 Million To Make

As “Star Wars: Episode 7” production gets underway, fans are eager for any news about the upcoming sequel.

During

Bloomberg’s Business Conference today, Walt Disney Studios Chairman Alan Horn discussed the sequels and confirmed shooting on the new film started this month in Abu Dhabi.

While Horn didn’t give any hints on the film’s direction or casting, he did say a bit about the film’s cost.

When asked if Disney is spending the type of money it does on Marvel movies on the next “Star Wars” instalment , Horn said while the budget isn’t complete yet, it will “be in that range.”

“These large, tentpole kinds of movies, on the expensive side, in the neighbourhood of $US175-200 million, that kind of a number,” said Horn. “Some are more, some are less. We need to give the audience, essentially, a full meal in return for their affection and devotion and love for these properties.”

That budget would be more on par with Disney and Marvel’s “The Avengers” movie which cost $US220 million and made $US1.5 billion worldwide.

“Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith” cost an estimated $US113 million to make in 2005.

According to Bloomberg’s Jon Erlichman, the original plan was to release Episode 7 in May instead of the current December 18, 2015 release date. Previously, every “Star Wars” movie has debuted in May.

Looking forward, Horn said future “Star Wars” releases could come out in May as well.

“We may revert — the Star Wars dates have been May,” Horn added. “But it depends on the readiness of the screenplays and where we are.”

Horn also says that casting for the movie should be completed soon.

Earlier, Carrie Fisher announced she’ll return as Princess Leia.

More recently, Peter Mayhew confirmed he will return as Chewbacca. It’s rumoured Mark Hamill and Harrison Ford will also reprise their roles as Luke Skywalker and Han Solo, respectively.

