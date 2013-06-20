Here Are The Lead Characters Casting Directors Want In The Next 'Star Wars'

Disney is looking for a lot of fresh, young talent to fill roles in the next ‘Star Wars.’

It looks like we may have our first clues as to the characters in “Star Wars: Episode 7.”



Film blog Bleeding Cool reports they have confirmed the roles casting directors want to fill in the new movie.

What’s most intriguing is they claim these are all lead characters.

Check them out:

Late-teen female, independent, good sense of humour, fit.

Young 20-something male, witty and smart, fit but not traditionally good looking.

A late twentysomething male, fit, handsome and confident.

70-something male, with strong opinions and tough demeanour. Also doesn’ t need to be particularly fit.

A second young female, also late teens, tough, smart and fit.

40 something male, fit, military type.

Thirtysomething male, intellectual. Apparently doesn’t need to be fit.

Bleeding Cool reports the film has started casting today in the UK.

J.J. Abrams (“Star Trek”) will direct with George Lucas signed on in a “creative consultant” role.

The film is due out in 2015.

