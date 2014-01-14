Here's Some Of The Actors Who Are Auditioning For The New 'Star Wars' Movie

Friday, we found out that “Breaking Bad” and “Friday Night Lights” star Jesse Plemons is in talks for a lead role in the new “Star Wars” film.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a bunch of actors have tried out for the film and have met with director J.J. Abrams.

That’s not much of a surprise.

Back in October, “Lovely Bones” actress Saorise Ronan admitted “everyone” has been auditioning for a part in the sequel while trying out for the film herself.

She wouldn’t name names, but thanks to THR we now know some of the actors.

Here are some of the A-Listers who have been meeting up with J.J. Abrams.

It’s a very wide range of talent.

Michael Fassbender (“X-Men: Days of Future Past”)

Adam Driver (“Girls”)

Hugo Weaving (“The Matrix”)

Benedict Cumberbatch (“Sherlock,” “Star Trek Into Darkness”)

These names join others including Michael B. Jordan, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Jack O’Connell, Alex Pettyfer, and Sullivan Stapleton.

The meetup which so much talent could be because of a major change behind the scenes.

In the fall, Michael Arndt (“Toy Story 3,” “Little Miss Sunshine”) left as a screenwriter on the project after a reported difference in opinion on where the story should go.

According to THR, Arndt wanted the story to follow Luke Skywalker, Leia and Han Solo’s children while J.J. Abrams wants the focus to still be on the original trio before handing off future films to their kids.

Word is that Abrams is now looking for more older shoes to fill cast as opposed to a necessarily younger crop that was being considered earlier.

