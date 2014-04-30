IT'S OFFICIAL: 'Star Wars: Episode VII' Cast Announced, Original Stars Returning

It’s official! After months of speculation, Disney and Lucasfilm has announced the cast for “Star Wars: Episode VII.”

Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, and Harrison Ford will all reprise their roles as Princess Leia, Luke Skywalker, and Han Solo in the film.

Joining them will be newcomer John Boyega, who will appear in FOX’s upcoming “24: Live Another Day” miniseries, Oscar Isaac (“Inside Llewyn Davis”), and Adam Driver (“Girls”).

Boyega was among the actors rumoured for the lead in the sequel. Driver is expected to play the main antagonist. His character has been described to be “in the vein of iconic Darth Vader.“

Previously, it was reported Peter Mayhew would return as Chewbacca. Joining him will be Kenny Baker as R2-D2 and Anthony Daniels as C-3PO.

Daniels let it slip last October that he may return for “Episode VII” at New York Comic Con.

Not much is known about the film’s plot; however, it’s rumoured that Harrison Ford will have quite a large role in the film.

“Star Wars: Episode VII” will be released December 18, 2015.

Here’s the release:

The Star Wars team is thrilled to announce the cast of Star Wars: Episode VII. Actors John Boyega, Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, Oscar Isaac, Andy Serkis, Domhnall Gleeson, and Max von Sydow will join the original stars of the saga, Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, Peter Mayhew, and Kenny Baker in the new film. Director J.J. Abrams says, “We are so excited to finally share the cast of Star Wars: Episode VII. It is both thrilling and surreal to watch the beloved original cast and these brilliant new performers come together to bring this world to life, once again. We start shooting in a couple of weeks, and everyone is doing their best to make the fans proud.” Star Wars: Episode VII is being directed by J.J. Abrams from a screenplay by Lawrence Kasdan and Abrams. Kathleen Kennedy, J.J. Abrams, and Bryan Burk are producing, and John Williams returns as the composer. The movie opens worldwide on December 18, 2015.

