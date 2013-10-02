'Lovely Bones' Actress Says 'Everyone' Is Auditioning For 'Star Wars: Episode VII'

Kevin Winter / Getty Images What role do you think Saoirse Ronan tried out for in the next ‘Star Wars’ film?

“Star Wars: Episode VII” auditions are under way.

Sky News has confirmed that actress Saoirse Ronan has tried out for a role in the highly-anticipated J.J. Abrams’ film.

You may recognise Ronan from previous roles in “Atonement” and “The Lovely Bones.”

Most recently the 19-year-old actress appeared in “The Host,” the next film adaptation from “Twilight” author Stephanie Myers that didn’t win over audiences at the box office.

Before you think Ronan will be seen in the new film, she tells Sky News she’s one of many people turning out for a role.

According to the young actress, “everyone” has been auditioning to head to a galaxy far, far away.

Sky News believes Ronan may have tried out for the role of Han Solo and Princess Leia’s daughter. However, don’t expect her to reveal any details.

Bosses would “chop off her head with a light saber” if she leaked any news, according to Sky News.

That could be spot on.

Earlier this summer, movie blog Bleeding Cool reported several roles the new films were looking to fill including that of a “late-teen female.”

Original cast members Carrie Fisher, Harrison Ford, and Mark Hamill are expected to appear in the new films in some form.

The film is set to begin shooting early next year.

The next addition to the “Star Wars” franchise is expected in theatres 2015.

