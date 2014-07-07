2 Young Actors Were Just Cast In 'Star Wars: Episode VII'

Disney/StarWars Pip Andersen and Crystal Clarke have been cast in ‘Star Wars: Episode VII.’

Add another two cast members to “Star Wars: Episode VII.”

StarWars.com announced two more people who will join the film Sunday.

American actress Crystal Clarke and British actor Pip Andersen will join the film in unspecified roles.

Clarke will appear in next year’s “The Moon and the Sun” which will star Pierce Brosnan as King Louis XIV.

Andersen is a parkour artist who appeared in a recent ad for “Spider-Man.”

Last year, Lucasfilm and Disney held open casting calls for new young cast members in the U.K. and U.S.

In November, these were the roles being cast:

Rachel — was quite young when she lost her parents. With no other family, she was forced to make her way in a tough, dangerous town. Now 17, she has become street smart and strong. She is able to take care of herself using humour and guts to get by. Always a survivor, never a victim, she remains hopeful that she can move away from this harsh existence to a better life. She is always thinking of what she can do to move ahead. The suitable actress should be over the age of 16, according to the announcement, but look young enough to play a 17- or 18-year-old. She must be beautiful, smart and athletic. All ethnicities are welcome. Thomas — has grown up without a father’s influence. Without the model of being a man, he doesn’t have the strongest sense of himself. Despite this, he is smart, capable and shows courage when it is needed. He can appreciate the absurdities in life and understands you can’t take life too seriously.” The actor for this role should be at least over the age of 18 and passable as someone between the ages of 19 and 23. He, too, must be handsome, smart and athletic.

The site also announced “Episode VII” will go on a two-week break from filming in August to accommodate Harrison Ford’s recent set injury.

The actor reportedly broke his leg on set of the sequel.

“Star Wars: Episode VII” is still on track for a Dec. 18, 2015, release.

