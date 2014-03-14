Here Are The 5 Actors Up For The Lead In 'Star Wars: Episode 7'

Many people would love to be the new lightsaber-wielding Jedi in the next “Star Wars” movie.

Variety reports director J.J. Abrams is looking closely at five actors for Episode 7.

Here’s who’s at the top of his list:

1. Jesse Plemons (“Breaking Bad”/”Friday Night Lights”). Plemons was rumoured for the lead back in January.

2. Ed Speleers (“Downton Abbey”)

3. John Boyega (British teen monster movie “Attack the Block”)

4. Broadway actor Matthew James Thomas (“Pippin”)

5. Theatre actor Ray Fisher.

Variety reports delays on casting are weighing on a decision of whether or not they want a Caucasian actor in the lead. The role is believed to be for a Jedi apprentice.

Previously, Adam Driver (“Girls”) was reported as a lock to play the villain in the sequel.

“Star Wars: Episode 7” is expected to hit theatres December 18, 2015.

