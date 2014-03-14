Here Are The 5 Actors Up For The Lead In 'Star Wars: Episode 7'

Kirsten Acuna

Many people would love to be the new lightsaber-wielding Jedi in the next “Star Wars” movie.

Variety reports director J.J. Abrams is looking closely at five actors for Episode 7.

Here’s who’s at the top of his list:

1. Jesse Plemons (“Breaking Bad”/”Friday Night Lights”). Plemons was rumoured for the lead back in January.

Jesse plemonsAndrew H. Walker/Getty Images

2. Ed Speleers (“Downton Abbey”)

Ed speleersBen Pruchnie/Getty Images

3. John Boyega (British teen monster movie “Attack the Block”)

John boyegaIan Gavan/Getty Images

4. Broadway actor Matthew James Thomas (“Pippin”)

Matthew james thomas Broadwaycom/YouTube

5. Theatre actor Ray Fisher.

Ray fisher star warsYouTube

Variety reports delays on casting are weighing on a decision of whether or not they want a Caucasian actor in the lead. The role is believed to be for a Jedi apprentice.

Previously, Adam Driver (“Girls”) was reported as a lock to play the villain in the sequel.

“Star Wars: Episode 7” is expected to hit theatres December 18, 2015.

