All the 'Star Wars' films will be available to download this Friday

It’s finally happening: At long, long last, Star Wars is going to be available online.

All six films in the series, from “The Phantom Menace” to “Return of the Jedi” are coming to numerous digital outlets. According to Variety, these include “iTunes, Google Play, Amazon, Vudu, Amazon, Xbox Video, PlayStation Store and Verizon Fios.”

USA Today reports that the recommended retail price of the films is $US20 a pop — or $US100 for the complete set. The movies will also come bundled with a number of bonus features included deleted scenes, bloopers, and voiceovers.

Interestingly, Disney has elected to keep Star Wars off streaming sites in favour of premium stand-alone downloads. It means rising powers in the industry like Netflix are missing out on what is guaranteed to be an extremely popular launch.

The launch comes in the run up to the release of “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” on December 18. It will be the first new Star Wars feature film in 10 years, as well as the first since Disney bought the franchise in 2012.

Here’s the complete list of bonus features, courtesy of StarWars.com:

Star Wars: Episode I The Phantom Menace Conversations: Doug Chiang Looks Back Discoveries From Inside: Models & Miniatures Legacy content includes “The Beginning”; The Podrace: Theatrical Edit; plus eight deleted scenes. Star Wars: Episode II Attack of the Clones Conversations: Sounds In Space Discoveries From Inside: Costumes Revealed Legacy content includes “From Puppets To Pixels: Digital Characters In Episode II”; State Of The Art: The Previsualization Of Episode II; and “Films Are Not Released, They Escape”; plus Episode II Visual Effects Breakdown Montage and six deleted scenes. Star Wars: Episode III Revenge of the Sith Conversations: The Star Wars That Almost Was Discoveries From Inside: Hologram & Bloopers Legacy content includes documentaries “Within A Minute: The Making Of Episode III”; The Journey Part 1; and The Journey Part 2; plus six deleted scenes. Star Wars: Episode IV A New Hope (20th Century Fox) Conversations: Creating A Universe Discoveries From Inside: Weapons & The First Lightsaber Legacy content includes “Anatomy Of A Dewback”; Star Wars Launch Trailer; plus eight deleted scenes. Star Wars: Episode V The Empire Strikes Back Conversations: The Lost Interviews Discoveries From Inside: Matte Paintings Unveiled Legacy content includes “A Conversation With The Masters” (2010); “Dennis Muren: How Walkers Walk”; “George Lucas On Editing The Empire Strikes Back 1979”; and “George Lucas On The Force: 2010”; plus six deleted scenes. Star Wars: Episode VI Return of the Jedi Conversations: The Effects Discoveries From Inside: The Sounds Of Ben Burtt Legacy content includes “Classic Creatures: Return Of The Jedi”; “Revenge Of The Jedi Teaser Trailer”; Return Of The Jedi Launch Trailer; “It Began TV Spot”; “Climactic Chapter TV Spot”; plus five deleted scenes.

Because they’re available on iTunes, here is a gratuitous picture of Tim Cook holding a lightsaber.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

