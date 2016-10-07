A Harvard law professor reveals what 'Star Wars' teaches us about Donald Trump

Harvard law professor and author Cass R. Sunstein took a break from his typically complex, footnote-filled texts to write a book analysing one of the biggest pop culture phenomena of all time: “Star Wars.”

In “The World According to Star Wars”, Sunstein breaks down the origins of the “Star Wars” mythology, the reasons it became (and is still) so successful and also finds myriad parallels between the events chronicled in the science fiction saga and those happening in today’s geopolitical landscape.

We asked Sunstein if he sees any parallels between “Star Wars” and the rise of presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump.

