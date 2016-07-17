Here's our first peek at Disneyland's 'Star Wars' theme park

Jacob Shamsian
Star Wars Themed LandDisney Parks blog

Disneyland and Walt Disney World are getting “Star Wars”-themed sections. They’re under construction right now, but Disney’s parks blog just gave us a first look at the concept art for the Disneyland park section.

The new park looks like it belongs another planet. It’s basically a small village nestled in a cliffside and surrounded by forest. The river in front, as pointed out by Entertainment Weekly’s Anthony Breznican, is probably the Rivers of America, which connects that section of the park to the rest of Disneyland.

Here’s an enormous picture of the concept art. You can tap to make it bigger.

Star Wars Themed LandDisney Parks blog

And here’s some stuff I spotted:

Star Wars land skitchedDisney Parks Blog/Jacob Shamsian at INSIDER

NOW WATCH: Look what a world champion pastry chef can do with dessert

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.