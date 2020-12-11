Disney is working on 11 more 'Star Wars' TV shows and movies. From 'Ahsoka' to 'Obi-Wan Kenobi,' here they all are.

Lucasfilm/Disney+ Beloved ‘Star Wars’ character Ahsoka Tano, who recently made a cameo on ‘The Mandalorian,’ is receiving her own spinoff.

Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy announced a number of upcoming “Star Wars” projects during Disney’s investors day, Thursday.

“Lando,” “Ahsoka,” and “The Bad Batch” join the previously announced “Andor” and “Obi-Wan Kenobi” series.

Kennedy also announced a new “Star Wars” movie, “Rogue Squadron,” from director Patty Jenkins.

“The Mandalorian” is just the beginning of live-action “Star Wars” shows on Disney Plus.

“We have a vast and expansive timeline in the ‘Star Wars’ mythology spanning over 25,000 years of history in the galaxyâ€”with each era being a rich resource for storytelling,” Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy said Thursday during Disney’s investor day presentation.

“Now with Disney Plus, we can explore limitless story possibilities like never before and fulfil the promise that there is truly a ‘Star Wars’ story for everyone,” Kennedy added, before unveiling a number of new “Star Wars” live-action and animated series and films in the works.

From an anticipated “Ahsoka” spinoff to the return of Hayden Christensen in an Obi-Wan Kenobi series, keep reading to see everything new coming to a galaxy far, far away.

“Ahsoka” will focus on a fan-favourite of the “Star Wars” universe.

Lucasfilm Rosario Dawson plays Ahsoka Tano in the live-action ‘Star Wars’ universe.

Release date: TBD

The men behind “The Mandalorian,” Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau will produce the spinoff centered around the character first introduced in “Star Wars: The Clone Wars.”

Filoni will write the limited series which stars Rosario Dawson. In her appearance on “The Mandalorian,” Ahsoka was searching for Grand Admiral Thrawn.

“Rangers of the New Republic” takes place during “The Mandalorian.”

Disney Lucasfilm stayed curiously quiet about any casting for the series though it’s another ‘The Mandalorian’ spinoff.

Release date: TBD

“Rangers of the Republic” was described as a series that “will intersect with future stories and culminate into a climactic story event.”

Favreau and Filoni will serve as executive producers on this show that’s set within the timeline of “The Mandalorian” as well. Lucasfilm didn’t confirm any cast for the show.

“Andor” will take fans back to “Rogue One.”

Lucasfilm Diego Luna returns in a spy thriller prequel series.

Release date: 2022

The “Rogue One” prequel spy thriller will follow Cassian Andor (Diego Luna). Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Fiona Shaw, Denise Gough, and Kyle Soller also join the cast. Genevieve O’Reilly will reprise her role as Mon Mothma.

“Rogue One” writer Tony Gilroy (“The Bourne Identity”) serves as the show’s creator.

You can watch a sizzle reel for the series here.

Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen are reprising their prequel roles in “Obi-Wan Kenobi.”

Disney Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen as Obi Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker in ‘Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith.’

Release date: TBD. Production starts March 2021

“Obi-Wan Kenobi” will begin 10 years after the events of “Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith,” in which Anakin Skywalker transformed into Sith Lord Darth Vader after he was left for dead by his former Jedi Master Obi-Wan.

The series was initially announced in August 2019 at Disney’s D23 Expo event with McGregor reprising the role of Kenobi. At the time, McGregor said he kept the secret for four years.

Thursday, Kennedy announced Christensen’s return as a young Vader and teased another showdown between the former master and apprentice, saying, “This will be the rematch of the century.”

Deborah Chow (“The Mandalorian”) will direct the series.

“Star Wars: The Bad Batch” is a new animated series that’s centered around the elite clones introduced in “The Clone Wars.”

Disney ‘The Bad Batch’ is the title of the season seven premiere of ‘The Clone Wars’ animated series.

Release date: TBD

Dubbed, “the Bad Batch” – a group of clones who differ from the regular clones in the clone army – each member has a unique skill to make them an intimidating foe.

According to the official description from Lucasfilm, the group will “take on daring mercenary missions as they struggle to stay afloat and find new purpose” after the Clone Wars.

You can watch a sizzle reel for the animated series here.

A Lando Calrissian series called “Lando” is in early development.

Disney It’s unclear if Donald Glover will reprise his role as the iconic ‘Star Wars’ scoundrel.

Release date: TBD

Creator of “Dear White People,” Justin Simien, is developing the spinoff.

Lucasfilm did not announce whether or not Donald Glover will be involved in the project. The actor played a younger version of Calrissian in “Solo: A Star Wars Story.”

The creator of Netflix’s hit “Russian Doll” is working on a mystery-thriller, “The Acolyte.”

Disney Kathleen Kennedy unveiled the logo for ‘The Acolyte.’

Release date: TBD

Leslye Headland will head up the mystery thriller which “will take viewers into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark-side powers in the final days of the High Republic era.”

“Star Wars: Visions” will be a collection of animated short films.

Disney Kathleen Kennedy debuted the logo for the ‘Star Wars: Visions’ anthology.

Release date: TBD

Anime creators will bring 10 short films to life for this anthology collection.

“A Droid Story” will be a movie on Disney Plus featuring R2-D2 and C-3PO.

Disney The logo for ‘Star Wars: A Droid Story.’

Release date: TBD

Lucasfilm Animation and Industrial Light & Magic (ILM) are teaming up for the Disney Plus film which will introduce us to a new hero who is joined by R2 and C-3PO.

“Wonder Woman” director Patty Jenkins is making a “Star Wars” movie called “Rogue Squadron.”

Lucasfilm/Disney Patty Jenkins shared a teaser for the film that explained why making this ‘Star Wars’ film is near and dear to her heart.

Release date: December 25, 2023

According to Lucasfilm, the movie will introduce “a new generation of starfighter pilots as they earn their wings and risk their lives in a boundary-pushing, high-speed thrill-ride, and move the saga into the future era of the galaxy.”

Jenkins revealed an emotional teaser for the project after its announcement where she shared her deep connection to and desire to make a “Star Wars” film.

“I love to move fast, and speed of any kind,” Jenkins said. “I think that’s because I grew up the daughter of a great fighter pilot, and every day I would wake up and go outside and look up and see my father and his squadron taking off in their F4s, roaring across the sky.”

“When he lost his life in service to this country, it ignited a desire in me to turn all of that tragedy and thrill into one day making the greatest fighter-pilot movie of all time,” Jenkins continued.

Oscar winner Taika Waititi is also working on an untitled “Star Wars” movie.

Disney A retro version of the ‘Star Wars’ logo accompanied Waititi’s photo during the investor day presentation.

“Taika’s approach to Star Wars will be fresh, unexpected, and…unique,” Kennedy said. “His enormous talent and sense of humour will ensure that audiences are in for an unforgettable ride.”

