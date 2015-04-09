Preview a never-before-seen clip from the 'Star Wars' digital collection

Courtesy of Disney/Lucasfilm Costume designer Trisha Biggar (center) works on one of Padme Amidala’s outfits.

For the first time ever, all six “Star Wars” films will be digitally released across platforms including iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, and more Friday.

The releases will include tons of bonus content with never-before-seen behind-the-scenes footage from the “Star Wars” saga.

Disney shared an exclusive preview clip of one of the bonus features from the digital collection with Business Insider. The clip “Discoveries From Inside: Costumes Revealed” from “Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones,” introduces Trisha Biggar, the costume designer George Lucas hired to help give Padme Amidala (Natalie Portman) a more refined, couture look as queen in the prequels while transforming the look of the rest of the film.

Check it out below:

