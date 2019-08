Preview a never-before-seen clip from the 'Star Wars' digital collection

Courtesy of Disney/Lucasfilm Costume designer Trisha Biggar (center) works on one of Padme Amidala’s outfits.

For the first time ever, all six “Star Wars” films will be digitally released¬†across platforms including iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, and more Friday.

The releases will include tons of bonus content with never-before-seen behind-the-scenes footage from the “Star Wars” saga.¬†

Disney shared an exclusive preview clip of one of the bonus features from the digital collection with Business Insider. The clip “Discoveries From Inside: Costumes Revealed” from “Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones,”¬†introduces Trisha Biggar, the costume designer George Lucas hired to help give Padme Amidala (Natalie Portman) a more refined, couture look as queen in the prequels while transforming the look of the rest of the film.

Check it out below:

