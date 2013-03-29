'Star Wars' Fans Will Unite For A Giant Lightsaber Relay

‘Course of the Force’ will take place this year from July 9-16.

“Star Wars” fans waiting for the next film to arrive can unite in California this summer for a week of costumed festivities.



And, we’re not talking about San Diego Comic Con.

Lucasfilm and Nerdist Industries are hosting the second annual “Star Wars” relay “Course of the Force” this year in conjunction with the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Last year, the event comprised of a five-day relay covering 136 miles from the Skywalker Ranch in Santa Monica to San Diego right before the start of the annual Comic-Con festival.

The event features fans dressed up in costume, booths, giveaways, and an Olympic-torch-style relay with all of runner registration funds going toward the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

This year’s event will expand to cover nearly 500 miles and will take place July 9-16.

Nerdist Industries’ founder Chris Hardwick will return to host the event.

Relay spots cost $150 and include a customised Hasbro lightsaber and “Star Wars” swag bag.

Those interested in participating can head over to StarWars.com for more information.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.