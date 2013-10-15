The 17 Coolest 'Star Wars' Costumes At Comic Con [PHOTOS]

Melia Robinson
Cosplay NYCC 2013 Blue Jedi Cosplay NYCC Star WarsChris C. AndersonAayla Secura was the most babelicious of the Jedi Masters at New York Comic Con.

The force was strong with attendees at
New York Comic Con.
“Star Wars” fans came out in droves, cosplaying as their favourite characters both good and evil. We saw Princess Leia, Obi Wan Kenobi, R2- D2, and more original interpretations of villains, like a DJ-ing Darth Vader and an accordion-playing Boba Fett.

It was a big weekend for fans of the franchise, who were treated to reveals by Lucasfilm and revelations by an original cast member.

The panel for Disney XD’s “Star Wars Rebels” introduced concept art and a new villain for the fall 2014 animated television series.

Lucasfilm executive editor and author of “The Making of ‘Star Wars’: Return of the Jedi,” J.W. Rinzler, took fans behind-the-scenes with cast anecdotes, buried footage, and photos from the set of Episode VI.

A “Star Wars” origami demonstration had to turn people away. Seriously.

Click below to see the best character representations of the iconic films, and to discover which beloved droid showed up.

Boba Fett was one of the most popular 'Star Wars' cosplays among men. This guy really got into character. He even had a voice box.

This Boba Fett played the 'Star Wars' theme song on the accordion just a few blocks from the Javits Center.

And another hung out in the McDonalds around the corner.

Villains were lurking everywhere. Darth Maul checked out the t-shirt displays in the showroom.

DJ Darth Vader carried around a massive boombox.

A more sensitive Darth Vader stood against bullying.

Others stood for love. This Jedi Master hosted Sci-Fi Speed Dating sessions throughout the weekend.

Aayla Secura is the most babelicious (and blue) of the Jedi Masters.

It could not have been fun to scrub off all that body paint.

Recognise this guy? (Hint: Check out his sidekick in the background.)

It's Anthony Daniels! He plays C-3PO in all six (or seven) 'Star Wars' movies.

This pint-sized Chewbacca was one of the few we saw.

We only spotted Anakin Skywalker and Padmé Amidala in LEGO form.

Jar Jar Binks wasn't really flying off the shelves.

Outside, Obi Wan Kenobi, Darth Vader, and a Stormtrooper take a smoke break.

... while another Stormtrooper caught up with Princess Leia.

Obi Wan Kenobi was there to save the day.

Those were the most impressive 'Star Wars' costumes we saw...

