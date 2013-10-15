The 17 Coolest 'Star Wars' Costumes At Comic Con [PHOTOS]

Chris C. Anderson Aayla Secura was the most babelicious of the Jedi Masters at New York Comic Con.

The force was strong with attendees at

New York Comic Con.

“Star Wars” fans came out in droves, cosplaying as their favourite characters both good and evil. We saw Princess Leia, Obi Wan Kenobi, R2- D2, and more original interpretations of villains, like a DJ-ing Darth Vader and an accordion-playing Boba Fett.

It was a big weekend for fans of the franchise, who were treated to reveals by Lucasfilm and revelations by an original cast member.

The panel for Disney XD’s “Star Wars Rebels” introduced concept art and a new villain for the fall 2014 animated television series.

Lucasfilm executive editor and author of “The Making of ‘Star Wars’: Return of the Jedi,” J.W. Rinzler, took fans behind-the-scenes with cast anecdotes, buried footage, and photos from the set of Episode VI.

A “Star Wars” origami demonstration had to turn people away. Seriously.

Click below to see the best character representations of the iconic films, and to discover which beloved droid showed up.

