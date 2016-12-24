Legendary 'Star Wars' composer John Williams says he's never seen any of the movies

Composer John Williams is responsible for some of the greatest music ever put to movies. From the “Indiana Jones” franchise to “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial,” he’s created some of the most recognisable film scores in history.

But what Williams will always be best known for is his music to the “Star Wars” saga. All seven episodes of “Star Wars” have been blessed by the legendary composer — he didn’t score this month’s release, “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” though a hint of his theme music for the franchise does show up in the movie at one point.

That said, the 84-year-old recently admitted to The Mirror that he’s never actually seen a finished version of any “Star Wars” movie.

“I have not looked at the ‘Star Wars’ films and that’s absolutely true,” said Williams. “When I’m finished with a film, I’ve been living with it, we’ve been dubbing it, recording to it, and so on. You walk out of the studio and, ‘Ah, it’s finished.’ Now I don’t have an impulse to go to the theatre and look at it. Maybe some people find that weird — or listen to recordings of my music — very, very rarely.”

Though this probably comes to a shock for many of us who have loved Williams’ scores — not just for “Star Wars,” but the countless others he’s done over his career — there are many actors who, like Williams, have said they also don’t watch the work they have done.

“I’m not particularly proud of that, I have to say,” said Williams, but adding that having just completed the score for “Star Wars: Episode VIII,” and now moving onto a new film by Steven Spielberg, “I don’t want to listen to music or see films.”

Despite staying away from seeing the films for decades, he is fully aware that the fans love his contribution to the saga.

“It’s probably the most popular music that I’ve done,” he said.

You will next hear Williams’ music in “Star Wars: Episode VIII” when it opens on December 17, 2017.

