The original 'Star Wars' trilogy is coming back to theatres this summer

Thanks to the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema chain, the original “Star Wars” trilogy will be getting a roadshow screening series across the country this summer.
Beginning August 6, “A New Hope,” “The Empire Strikes Back,” and “Return of the Jedi” will screen in their 1997 re-release format at arts venues where the movies will be shown along with curated video content, contests, props from the movies, and other “special surprises,” according to a press release.
“It’s always been a dream to show the original ‘Star Wars’ trilogy again — somehow, someway,” said Alamo Drafthouse’s VP of Special Events, Henri Mazza. “Seeing the original trilogy on the big screen for the first time is a real life-altering event and just a supreme amount of fun. When the films became available to book for screenings like these, we jumped at the chance to do something big.”
Tickets for most markets will be available on May 4 (fans know this as “Star Wars” Day) at ReturnOfTheTrilogy.com.
Here’s the list of initial dates, with more screenings to come:
August 6 — San Francisco, CA / The Warfield
August 6 — Kansas City, MO / The Midland Theatre
August 6 — Washington, D.C. / Warner Theatre
August 6 — Los Angeles, CA / The Theatre at the Ace Hotel
August 6 — New York, NY / The Town Hall
August 6 — Miami, FL / Olympia Theatre
August 6 — San Antonio, TX Majestic Theatre
August 7 — New York, NY / Kings Theatre
August 7 — Dallas, TX / Majestic Theatre
August 11 — 13 — Austin, TX / The Long Center for the Performing Arts
August 13 — Philadelphia, PA / The Keswick Theatre
August 13 — Louisville, KY / Brown Theatre
August 20 — Oakland, CA / Paramount Theatre
August 27 — Boston, MA / The Boston Opera House
Date TBD — Houston, TX / Venue TBD
Date TBD — Denver, CO / Venue TBD
