The original 'Star Wars' trilogy is coming back to theatres this summer

Lucasfilm ‘Star Wars: A New Hope.’

Thanks to the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema chain, the original “Star Wars” trilogy will be getting a roadshow screening series across the country this summer.

Beginning August 6, “A New Hope,” “The Empire Strikes Back,” and “Return of the Jedi” will screen in their 1997 re-release format at arts venues where the movies will be shown along with curated video content, contests, props from the movies, and other “special surprises,” according to a press release.

“It’s always been a dream to show the original ‘Star Wars’ trilogy again — somehow, someway,” said Alamo Drafthouse’s VP of Special Events, Henri Mazza. “Seeing the original trilogy on the big screen for the first time is a real life-altering event and just a supreme amount of fun. When the films became available to book for screenings like these, we jumped at the chance to do something big.”

Tickets for most markets will be available on May 4 (fans know this as “Star Wars” Day) at ReturnOfTheTrilogy.com.

Here’s the list of initial dates, with more screenings to come:

August 6 — San Francisco, CA / The Warfield

August 6 — Kansas City, MO / The Midland Theatre

August 6 — Washington, D.C. / Warner Theatre

August 6 — Los Angeles, CA / The Theatre at the Ace Hotel

August 6 — New York, NY / The Town Hall

August 6 — Miami, FL / Olympia Theatre

August 6 — San Antonio, TX Majestic Theatre

August 7 — New York, NY / Kings Theatre

August 7 — Dallas, TX / Majestic Theatre

August 11 — 13 — Austin, TX / The Long Center for the Performing Arts

August 13 — Philadelphia, PA / The Keswick Theatre

August 13 — Louisville, KY / Brown Theatre

August 20 — Oakland, CA / Paramount Theatre

August 27 — Boston, MA / The Boston Opera House

Date TBD — Houston, TX / Venue TBD

Date TBD — Denver, CO / Venue TBD

