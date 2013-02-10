10 'Star Wars' Characters Who Should Get Their Own Spinoff Film

Now that we know we’ll be getting “Star Wars” spinoff films in addition to episodes VII, VIII, and IX, everyone wants to know which characters will appear on the big screen. There have been rumours and reports that characters from Han Solo to Yoda will get their own feature, but until we hear from Lucasfilm, it’s anyone’s guess which characters will be getting their own film.
We’re rounded up 10 characters we’d like to see in theatres from the obvious to a few you may not be familiar with unless you know the extended “Star Wars” family.
And, no, you won’t find Admiral Ackbar here. The character’s great for a gag, but any film with him would be a trap.
Sure Samuel L. Jackson has another Disney franchise on his hands right now with 'The Avengers,' and there's the slight issue about his character getting axed in 'Star Wars--Episode III: Revenge of the Sith'; however, the actor's made it clear he wants in on the new installments, even if he has to come back as a hologram.
Han's Wookie sidekick has a family back on his home planet of Kashyyk. And, in the books, Emperor Palpatine and Darth Vader imprisoned most of the Wookies to help build the Death Star.
Though Disney has yet to confirm, EW reported Han will get his own movie.
Harrison Ford's a little old at 70 to reprise the role, but if the film was to follow a younger Solo in all of his smuggling glory alongside Chewy, then we could get a peek at his adventures before joining up with Luke and Leia.
Fett's also rumoured to get his own spinoff film which would make for a good storyline since the orphan was left to grow up on his own.
Before losing the Millennium Falcon to Han Solo, Calrissian was travelling the galaxy saving other civilizations.
If you've never heard of Marek, he's an orphan Darth Vader raised and trained as a secret apprentice who also goes by the name of Starkiller.
Yoda wasn't the only member of his kind to sit on the Jedi Counsel. There were also Yaddle and Vandar Tokare.
A few times, Lucas himself ceased others from delving into Yoda's species origin in the form of playing cards and publications. It's been thought that's so the green Jedi could one day have his own film.
For anyone who has ever played Knights of the Old Republic (KOTOR), one of the best 'Star Wars' storylines that can be adapted to the big screen is the story of Darth Revan, a Jedi-turned Sith who gets his memory cleansed and starts life over as a Jedi.
He eventually finds out his true identity as a Sith after a confrontation with an old ally and must decide whether to stay with his new Jedi clan or return to the Dark Side.
HK-47: Forget C-3P0. 'Star Wars,' meet 'Terminator.' This KOTOR comic-relief droid does more than just sit around, instead acts as an assassin.
Jawas: Though this would never happen, we always wondered what could come of Tattooine's notorious sand thugs.
Qui-Gon Jinn: Not that Disney would ever bring him back, but we never had enough time with Liam Neeson's character. Since Episode I, Neeson's gone on to become quite the action star in the 'Taken' series.
