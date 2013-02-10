10 'Star Wars' Characters Who Should Get Their Own Spinoff Film

Now that we know we’ll be getting “Star Wars” spinoff films in addition to episodes VII, VIII, and IX, everyone wants to know which characters will appear on the big screen. There have been rumours and reports that characters from Han Solo to Yoda will get their own feature, but until we hear from Lucasfilm, it’s anyone’s guess which characters will be getting their own film.



We’re rounded up 10 characters we’d like to see in theatres from the obvious to a few you may not be familiar with unless you know the extended “Star Wars” family.

And, no, you won’t find Admiral Ackbar here. The character’s great for a gag, but any film with him would be a trap.

