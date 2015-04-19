The famous cantina bar from 'Star Wars: Episode IV' was recreated in real life for fans

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP J.J. Abrams and Chewbacca at the Cantina bar.

Thursday marked the beginning of “Star Wars” Celebration in Anaheim.

The four-day event kicked off with the release of the latest trailer for “Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens.”

Of all the memorabilia and costumes on display, perhaps the most eye-catching is an exact recreation of the Mos Eisley Cantina from “Episode IV – A New Hope.” The bar is located on Tatooine and is best remembered for hosting the much-debated duel between Han Solo and Greedo.

Fans finally got a chance to see the Cantina in person. Here are some great photos captured at the event:

The bar seemed to be heavily guarded by Stormtroopers.

Ran into Revan, asked if wanted to grab a drink later at the cantina. #StarWarsCelebration #ForceAwakens pic.twitter.com/WSojcVFDaS

— DarkJediBrotherhood (@SWDJB) April 17, 2015

Here’s a closeup of the bar itself:

Unfortunately, the bar didn’t actually serve any drinks. However, “The Force Awakens” director J.J. Abrams and Chewbacca brought snacks.

This recreation was so incredibly detailed that it even provided a window to look out at the desolate desert planet.

There were even some familiar faces.

The place may not have been too packed, but at least a few other characters from another beloved Disney-owned franchise were able to stop by:

So three Muppets walk into a Cantina at #StarWarsCelebration…. pic.twitter.com/e8WvZYqJdx

— Jacob Motz (@Jacob_Motz) April 17, 2015

