JJ Abrams brings pizza to hundreds of fans waiting to see the premiere of a new 'Star Wars: Episode VII' trailer

“Star Wars Celebration,” an annual event celebrating all things about “Star Wars,” kicks off today in Anaheim, California. For the next four days, “Star Wars” panels with original actors Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, Anthony Daniels and footage from EA’s upcoming “Battlefront” video game will be among the sights that eager fans will get to see.

Thursday, the celebration kicks off with a massive panel hosted by “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” director J.J. Abrams and Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy.

It’s the panel any and every “Star Wars” fan present will want to see. It’s expected that the next new trailer for the film will be debuted for fans.

Unsurprisingly, fans lined up early to get in line to be the first inside.

Here’s how the scene looked at the Anaheim Convention Center before the crowd showed up.

A few hours later, here’s how the scene looked:

Waiting in line for hours on end can get a bit restless. You usually can’t get out of line once you’re in place, so you better have packed some snacks.

Luckily, director J.J. Abrams stopped by to bring the hundreds of fans pizza.

/film editor Peter Sciretta and a few others snapped photos of the scene.

Expect more on “Star Wars” throughout the day.

