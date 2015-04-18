Watch the original Luke Skywalker, R2-D2 and Princess Leia take the stage at the 'Star Wars' Celebration event

Leading up to the release of the trailer for “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” a cavalcade of vintage “Star Wars” superstars gathered on stage at the “Star Wars Celebration” event in Anaheim. The group featured actors Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker), Carrie Fisher (Princess Leia), Peter Mayhew (Chewbacca) and Anthony Daniels (C-3PO).

