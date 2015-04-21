Photos of the best cosplay from 'Star Wars Celebration'

@screencrushnews/Twitter Cosplay mashups like this ‘Frozen’/’Star Wars’ one were a big hit with fans.

“Star Wars Celebration,” an annual gathering of all things celebrating a galaxy far, far, away, took place April 16-19 in Anaheim, California.

Many turned out to see new footage from “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” learn details about the first spinoff film, and to hear the original cast speak on panels.

The only better part about “Star Wars Celebration” is dressing the part!

If you missed out, we rounded up some of the best cosplay, short for costume play, from the weekend.

If you’ve seen other cool cosplay at “Star Wars Celebration,” we want to see it! Email me your photos at kacuna[at]businessinsider[dot]com.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.