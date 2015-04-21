Photos of the best cosplay from 'Star Wars Celebration'

Kirsten Acuna
Star wars celebration sith elsa@screencrushnews/TwitterCosplay mashups like this ‘Frozen’/’Star Wars’ one were a big hit with fans.

“Star Wars Celebration,” an annual gathering of all things celebrating a galaxy far, far, away, took place April 16-19 in Anaheim, California.

Many turned out to see new footage from “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” learn details about the first spinoff film, and to hear the original cast speak on panels.

The only better part about “Star Wars Celebration” is dressing the part!

If you missed out, we rounded up some of the best cosplay, short for costume play, from the weekend. 

We can't think of a better way to get around the Anaheim Convention Center ...

... unless you're this woman.

We're partial to this balloon-made ride more.

This is not a trap. 'Mythbusters' host Grant Imahara's girlfriend dressed up as a female Admiral Ackbar bunny mashup.

OK. This is pretty funny.

Ain't no Vader like Aussie Vader.

Nope, that's not the 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' villain. That's Darth Revan from 'Knights of the Old Republic.'

Don't mess with this bounty hunter. He's guarded by a few Jawas.

How can Boba Fett get any more deadly? With Wolverine's claws!

Some fans go above and beyond like the two people inside this AT-AT.

And this Master Tera Sinube cosplay complete with sabercane. The outfit was very hard to walk in with very limited vision.

We're not sure how this person was seeing out of the elaborate Gonk droid.

Here's a very cool Clone Trooper Echo suit.

This Stormtrooper has the right idea about beating the heat.

The Captain America stormtrooper takes Disney synergy to a whole other level.

Never mind. Sorcerer Mickey Stormtrooper may have him outdone.

But these Muppet stormtroopers may be our favourite.

Still, is anyone cooler than Adidas boom box Stormtrooper?

But don't forget the female stormtroopers.

As you could probably guess, Slave Leia is a favourite.

A group of them posed with Jabba the Hutt.

So you shouldn't be surprised that the popular cosplay inspired a 'Frozen'-themed mashup.

We prefer Queen Elsa as a Sith lord.

Not every woman came as Leia. This Oola came to fight off the Rancor.

A big group of fans grouped together dressed as Ahsoka.

Here's a closer look at Ahsoka Tano and Asajj Ventress.

This is original -- a Hammerhead cosplay complete with blaster is based off of the Kenner action figure.

A mashup of Japanese character Domo with Chewbacca is effortless, but brilliant.

The only thing better than cosplaying alone is with a group. This family dressed up as characters from animated series 'Star Wars Rebels.'

A very large group. This is an impressive gathering from the Mandalorian Mercs costume club.

Three more great outfits including a wounded, possibly infected Stormtrooper and Darth Talon in the center.

