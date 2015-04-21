Photos of the best cosplay from 'Star Wars Celebration'

@screencrushnews/TwitterCosplay mashups like this ‘Frozen’/’Star Wars’ one were a big hit with fans.
“Star Wars Celebration,” an annual gathering of all things celebrating a galaxy far, far, away, took place April 16-19 in Anaheim, California.
Many turned out to see new footage from “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” learn details about the first spinoff film, and to hear the original cast speak on panels.
The only better part about “Star Wars Celebration” is dressing the part!
If you missed out, we rounded up some of the best cosplay, short for costume play, from the weekend.
If you’ve seen other cool cosplay at “Star Wars Celebration,” we want to see it! Email me your photos at kacuna[at]businessinsider[dot]com.
This is not a trap. 'Mythbusters' host Grant Imahara's girlfriend dressed up as a female Admiral Ackbar bunny mashup.
Nope, that's not the 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' villain. That's Darth Revan from 'Knights of the Old Republic.'
And this Master Tera Sinube cosplay complete with sabercane. The outfit was very hard to walk in with very limited vision.
This is original -- a Hammerhead cosplay complete with blaster is based off of the Kenner action figure.
The only thing better than cosplaying alone is with a group. This family dressed up as characters from animated series 'Star Wars Rebels.'
Three more great outfits including a wounded, possibly infected Stormtrooper and Darth Talon in the center.
