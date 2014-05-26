Here Are The Original 'Star Wars' Casting Announcements From 1977

lucasfilm.com Some of the announcements had Mark Hamill playing Luke Starkiller.

Today marks the 37th anniversary of the release of the original “Star Wars” film in theatres.

Not too long ago, we shared the casting announcements for the film after the cast for “Star Wars: Episode VII” was announced.

In honour of the anniversary, we thought we’d share the photos again.

The photos below are casting announcements and news from various press outlets for “Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope” released by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences (MPAA) on Facebook.

Check them out below:

Here is an early announcement from July 14th, 1975 for the start date of the film, which was then called “The Star Wars.”

This press clipping for the film describes it taking place in the “the future, the past, and the present.”





The casting announcement for Mark Hamill, who was making his feature film debut, called his character “Luke Skykiller” which was Luke Skywalker’s name in the original script.





The casting announcement for Harrison Ford and Carrie Fisher mentioned that Fisher was the daughter of Debbie Reynolds and Eddie Fisher, and Ford was to play a “starpilot.”

The headline on the casting announcement for Alec Guinness, who played Obi-Wan Kenobi, shows that his role was expected to be the biggest in the film.

One lucky fan got this ticket stub to see a special sneak preview of “Star Wars” on May 24, 1977, which was one day before the release of the film.

This advertisement from 20th Century Fox announces how the film would sound and look.





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.