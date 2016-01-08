Here are the records 'Star Wars' has smashed on its way to highest-grossing movie ever in 20 days

In only 20 days, “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” has surpassed “Avatar” as the highest-grossing movie of all time in the US, but that’s hardly the only record it holds less than a month after its opening.

Over the past few weeks, it’s seemed like the latest movie in the franchise has shattered box-office records on a daily basis.

Here we’ve compiled some of the biggest titles the film now has.

[Note: All figures provided by Disney]

The evening of December 17 was the start of it all as the film nabbed the biggest all-time Thursday preview gross ($57 million). Lucasfilm The following day, it simultaneously took the biggest Friday, opening, and single-day record ($119.1 million). Lucasfilm On that Sunday, news broke that the movie had the biggest IMAX debut ($30.1 million). Disney/Lucasfilm The historic weekend for 'The Force Awakens' ended with it taking in the biggest opening weekend of all time ($247.966 million). Disney/Lucasfilm It also had the highest global opening weekend of all time ($528.967 million). Disney That Sunday also saw the film rake in $60.55 million, giving it the highest-earning Sunday ever. Followed by Monday ($40.1 million) and Tuesday ($37.3 million). Disney By Christmas Day, it had the biggest opening week ($390.85 million). Disney Oh, yeah, it had the biggest Christmas Day opening ever, too ($49.3 million). Disney/Lucasfilm On December 27, the film became the fastest to surpass $1 billion globally (12 days) -- and it's not even out in China yet. Disney It kicked off 2016 with becoming the biggest New Year's Day earner ($34.39 million). Then on January 6, it surpassed the $760.5 million mark earned by 'Avatar' to become the highest-grossing movie of all time in the US. All in a remarkable 20 days. Disney/Lucasfilm Some other impressive stats: Fastest film to reach $100 million (21 hours), $200 million (3 days), $300 million (5 days), $400 million (8 days), $500 million (10 days), $600 million (12 days), and $700 million (16 days). Disney

