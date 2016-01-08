Here are the records 'Star Wars' has smashed on its way to highest-grossing movie ever in 20 days

YouTube / Star Wars‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens.’
In only 20 days, “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” has surpassed “Avatar” as the highest-grossing movie of all time in the US, but that’s hardly the only record it holds less than a month after its opening.
Over the past few weeks, it’s seemed like the latest movie in the franchise has shattered box-office records on a daily basis.
Here we’ve compiled some of the biggest titles the film now has.
[Note: All figures provided by Disney]
The evening of December 17 was the start of it all as the film nabbed the biggest all-time Thursday preview gross ($57 million).
The following day, it simultaneously took the biggest Friday, opening, and single-day record ($119.1 million).
The historic weekend for 'The Force Awakens' ended with it taking in the biggest opening weekend of all time ($247.966 million).
That Sunday also saw the film rake in $60.55 million, giving it the highest-earning Sunday ever. Followed by Monday ($40.1 million) and Tuesday ($37.3 million).
On December 27, the film became the fastest to surpass $1 billion globally (12 days) -- and it's not even out in China yet.
Then on January 6, it surpassed the $760.5 million mark earned by 'Avatar' to become the highest-grossing movie of all time in the US. All in a remarkable 20 days.
