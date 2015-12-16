Here's a chart showing exactly how well every 'Star Wars' movie has done at the box office

In a new report, Goldman Sachs predicts that the latest “Star Wars” film out this weekend, “The Force Awakens,” will take in a total of about $8 billion in sales, with $1.95 billion in global box office and $6 billion in retail.

Of the box office, the report estimates sales of $750 million domestically and $1.2 billion abroad. Goldman Sachs also includes this chart below, showing how past “Star Wars” films have performed, including adjustments for inflation. If the forecast holds true, it would make “The Force Awakens” the best-performing film in the series, though when adjusted for inflation, it would still be behind the 1977 original film (over a billion dollars domestically when adjusted).

