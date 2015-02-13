You'll be able to buy and build your own three-pronged 'Star Wars' lightsaber later this year

If you were excited about the somewhat controversial three-pronged lightsaber teased in the first “Star Wars: Episode VII” trailer, good news, you’ll be able to buy one later this year.

This fall, you (or your kids) will be able to get your hands on a three-pronged, four-pronged, or even five-pronged lightsaber thanks to Hasbro.

Fans will be able to create and customise the lightsaber of their dreams with the new Star Wars Bladebuilders line.

If you’ve been to Disney World, this is very similar to the build-your-own lightsaber feature available in the parks.

The lightsabers are recommended for ages 4 and up, but we’re sure that won’t stop “Star Wars” fans from wanting to get in on the fun.

We were able to get a sneak peak of some of the Bladebuilders line during a preview for the Toy Fair last week. We’ll have more photos and video of them over the weekend, but for now, here’s a first look at them.

This is the main lightsaber set.

The $US49.99 Jedi Master Lightsaber kit in the Bladebuilders set will come with one main lightsaber that lights up and makes sound and two independent “lightdaggers” which also light up.

It will also come with a few add ons (an expansion hilt, 2 elbow connectors, a dual connector, and a cross connector), so you can go crazy creating your own custom dual or triple-bladed lightsaber.

The lightsaber will need AAA batteries, but this edition will come with some demo batteries.

Here are some of the different ways you can configure the lightsabers.

Instead of a full-size dual lightsaber, maybe you want a mini lightdagger on the opposite end.





Maybe you want three blades.

Or maybe you’ll want to build a lightsaber trident.





Maybe you’ll just want to ditch the large lightsaber and put the two little lightdaggers together.

If you want to get really fancy, you can add on an expansion hilt and go crazy. If you have enough pieces, you can make a six-pronged lightsaber with the one below.

A few thoughts:

1. It doesn’t seem to make sense that you get two different colours in the kit. Wouldn’t you want your lightsaber to be all one colour like the one shown off in the film trailer?

2. None of these photos show off the Kylo Ren design (at the start of this post). I promise you, you can build that lightsaber. That was what was shown to me at the Hasbro preview and I nearly lost it. Unfortunately, I wasn’t allowed to take a photo then since it was embargoed. I should be able to get an image when heading back over to the Toy Fair this weekend.

3. It’s also worth noting that none of the lightsabers in this kit are red like the one in the trailer. While this could just be Hasbro selling blue and green lightsabers from the light side of the force, could we possibly be seeing more variations in lightsabers down the road on the big screen?

Also available in the fall are lightsabers for Obi-Wan Kenobi, Darth Vader, and Luke Skywalker which can also be attached with the main Jedi Master set. They will be on sale for $US19.99.

These also light up and make sounds, but, unlike the pricier lightsaber kit, do not come with AAA batteries.

Courtesy of Hasbro You’ll be able to attach Darth Vader’s lightsaber to a blue lightsaber with Hasbro’s new line of Bladebuilders.

If you still want to make even more additions to your custom lightsaber, you can purchase a $US9.99 lightsaber hilt for Anakin Skywalker, Luke Skywalker, and Darth Vader.

Each one will be sold separately. Those will not light up or make sounds.

For parents who may be concerned about children swinging around those lightsabers and potentially poking an eye out, Hasbro will also release foam lightsabers for Yoda, Darth Vader, and Luke Skywalker that will be on sale for $US14.99 each.

Courtesy of Hasbro Here’s what one of the foam lightsabers will look like. It will cost $US14.99 and be on sale fall 2015.





The lightsabers will also be compatible with the other Buildbladers components, but will not light up and make sounds.

The new lightsabers will be part of Hasbro’s big push into new “Star Wars” products this fall. Among the other items that will be available are a Chewbacca Furby, called Furbacca, and a line of “Star Wars” Play-Doh that comes complete with a Millennium Falcon.

I’ll round up all of the “Star Wars” toys I check out this weekend in a subsequent post.

