The seventh film in the “Star Wars” franchise, “The Force Awakens,” is now in theatres and you can also buy the toy versions of your favourite characters. The BB-8 toy from Sphero is probably the best thing from the toy lineup that everyone will be excited to get this holiday season.

Produced by Darren Weaver

Follow TI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.