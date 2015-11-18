The new 'Star Wars' game is a love letter to 'Star Wars' superfans

Who doesn’t want to take on Darth Vader’s Imperial forces, carefully toppling a massive AT-AT walker as Storm Troopers scatter for their lives across the snow-covered hills of Hoth? Perhaps you’re more of a Darth yourself, and the hippie dippy Rebel forces are the last distraction between you and inter-galactic dominance?

“Star Wars Battlefront” wants to enable both of these fantasies — and many, many more. The game’s developers at Electronic Arts-owned DICE in Stockholm, Sweden are going deep on fan service with “Battlefront,” even taking the time to carefully capture all of the ageing models of the original trilogy’s most iconic components: the original Lightsaber, the Death Star, the X-Wing, and much more.

DICE general manager Patrick Bach talked through the process of re-creation for “Star Wars: Battlefront” with Tech Insider, as seen in the video above. The game is out now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. But, whether “Battlefront” succeeds at what it sets out to do is another question: check out our full review of “Star Wars Battlefront” right here.

Report by Ben Gilbert; Video by Corey Protin.

Follow Tech Insider: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.