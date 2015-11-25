This is the best any 'Star Wars' game has ever looked

In the new “Star Wars Battlefront,” you’re given a sandbox of “Star Wars” characters and worlds to play in.

It’s very pretty — one of the best-looking games on any system — but doesn’t hold a candle to what one intrepid gamer turned it into. Behold:

No, that isn’t a still from the upcoming “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” — that’s what happens when you apply a new “mod” (modification) to “Star Wars Battlefront” on PC. And no, you can’t do this to the Xbox One or PlayStation 4 versions, sadly; modding games requires a level of access to the guts of a game that you simply can’t access on consoles.

All that aside: Whoa, right?

Everyone one of these images was captured by the mod's creator, Martin Bergman. Martin Bergman Bergman says that running the mod can be pretty intensive on your computer's processor. Martin Bergman It apparently drops the framerate pretty dramatically (in the 30-40 frames per second range). Martin Bergman But it's worth it for these gorgeous visuals, no? Martin Bergman The amount of detail in the rocks is incredible: Martin Bergman Even simple geological formations are highly detailed: Martin Bergman More than just pretty rocks, the lighting is also dramatically improved: Martin Bergman And even the particle effects of something like a dust cloud are more impressive: Martin Bergman But maybe you're more into Stormtrooper outfits. This one is tremendously detailed: Martin Bergman Bergman did more than just swap visuals: he dug into the game's particle effects systems, the lighting, animation, and graphics. The whole enchilada, if you will. Martin Bergman Just look at that dust cloud! There are various depths of 'modding' -- in this case, Bergman dug into much more than just the visuals. Martin Bergman Most of these images are breathtaking without us saying a word. Just look at this stuff: Martin Bergman The amount of detail on that Stormtrooper is genuinely mind-blowing. Games do not look this good. Period. Martin Bergman Sneaky sneaky! Martin Bergman Martin Bergman Martin Bergman Sadly, even the prettied up version of 'Battlefront' is littered with the (beautiful) corpses of clones. Martin Bergman Martin Bergman Martin Bergman So, so many dead clones. Martin Bergman Martin Bergman Martin Bergman Martin Bergman Martin Bergman Martin Bergman Martin Bergman Martin Bergman Martin Bergman Martin Bergman Star Wars Battlefront mod Martin Bergman Martin Bergman Martin Bergman As if the AT-STs in normal 'Battlefront' aren't intimidating enough, imagine rounding the corner on this guy: Martin Bergman Martin Bergman Martin Bergman Martin Bergman Watch out! Martin Bergman Even stuff like backpacks are highly detailed. Martin Bergman Martin Bergman These darker images genuinely look ripped from a film: Martin Bergman Martin Bergman Martin Bergman OK, fair enough: these sunny ones look like they're ripped from a film as well. Fine! Martin Bergman Martin Bergman Martin Bergman Martin Bergman Martin Bergman Martin Bergman Martin Bergman Martin Bergman Martin Bergman Martin Bergman Martin Bergman Sadly, there are no images of spacecrafts (like TIE fighters) or hero characters (like Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader). But lots of very pretty rock formations! Martin Bergman Martin Bergman Martin Bergman And loads of close-ups of Stormtroopers getting ready to bust a cap: Martin Bergman Martin Bergman Martin Bergman Martin Bergman Martin Bergman Martin Bergman Martin Bergman Martin Bergman Martin Bergman Martin Bergman Martin Bergman Martin Bergman Martin Bergman Martin Bergman Martin Bergman Martin Bergman Martin Bergman Martin Bergman Martin Bergman Martin Bergman Martin Bergman Martin Bergman Bergman says he'll release the mod publicly as soon as it's stable. In the meantime, we'll keep staring at these gorgeous screenshots. Martin Bergman

