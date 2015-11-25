This is the best any 'Star Wars' game has ever looked

Ben Gilbert

In the new “Star Wars Battlefront,” you’re given a sandbox of “Star Wars” characters and worlds to play in.

It’s very pretty — one of the best-looking games on any system — but doesn’t hold a candle to what one intrepid gamer turned it into. Behold:

Star Wars Battlefront modMartin Bergman

No, that isn’t a still from the upcoming “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” — that’s what happens when you apply a new “mod” (modification) to “Star Wars Battlefront” on PC. And no, you can’t do this to the Xbox One or PlayStation 4 versions, sadly; modding games requires a level of access to the guts of a game that you simply can’t access on consoles.

All that aside: Whoa, right?

Everyone one of these images was captured by the mod's creator, Martin Bergman.

Bergman says that running the mod can be pretty intensive on your computer's processor.

It apparently drops the framerate pretty dramatically (in the 30-40 frames per second range).

But it's worth it for these gorgeous visuals, no?

The amount of detail in the rocks is incredible:

Even simple geological formations are highly detailed:

More than just pretty rocks, the lighting is also dramatically improved:

And even the particle effects of something like a dust cloud are more impressive:

But maybe you're more into Stormtrooper outfits. This one is tremendously detailed:

Bergman did more than just swap visuals: he dug into the game's particle effects systems, the lighting, animation, and graphics. The whole enchilada, if you will.

Just look at that dust cloud!

There are various depths of 'modding' -- in this case, Bergman dug into much more than just the visuals.

Most of these images are breathtaking without us saying a word. Just look at this stuff:

The amount of detail on that Stormtrooper is genuinely mind-blowing. Games do not look this good. Period.

Sneaky sneaky!

Martin Bergman

Sadly, even the prettied up version of 'Battlefront' is littered with the (beautiful) corpses of clones.

Martin Bergman

So, so many dead clones.

Star Wars Battlefront mod

Martin Bergman

As if the AT-STs in normal 'Battlefront' aren't intimidating enough, imagine rounding the corner on this guy:

Martin Bergman

Watch out!

Even stuff like backpacks are highly detailed.

Martin Bergman

These darker images genuinely look ripped from a film:

Martin Bergman

OK, fair enough: these sunny ones look like they're ripped from a film as well. Fine!

Martin Bergman

Sadly, there are no images of spacecrafts (like TIE fighters) or hero characters (like Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader). But lots of very pretty rock formations!

Martin Bergman

And loads of close-ups of Stormtroopers getting ready to bust a cap:

Bergman says he'll release the mod publicly as soon as it's stable. In the meantime, we'll keep staring at these gorgeous screenshots.

