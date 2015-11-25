This is the best any 'Star Wars' game has ever looked

In the new “Star Wars Battlefront,” you’re given a sandbox of “Star Wars” characters and worlds to play in.
It’s very pretty — one of the best-looking games on any system — but doesn’t hold a candle to what one intrepid gamer turned it into. Behold:
No, that isn’t a still from the upcoming “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” — that’s what happens when you apply a new “mod” (modification) to “Star Wars Battlefront” on PC. And no, you can’t do this to the Xbox One or PlayStation 4 versions, sadly; modding games requires a level of access to the guts of a game that you simply can’t access on consoles.
All that aside: Whoa, right?
Bergman did more than just swap visuals: he dug into the game's particle effects systems, the lighting, animation, and graphics. The whole enchilada, if you will.
There are various depths of 'modding' -- in this case, Bergman dug into much more than just the visuals.
The amount of detail on that Stormtrooper is genuinely mind-blowing. Games do not look this good. Period.
Sadly, even the prettied up version of 'Battlefront' is littered with the (beautiful) corpses of clones.
As if the AT-STs in normal 'Battlefront' aren't intimidating enough, imagine rounding the corner on this guy:
Sadly, there are no images of spacecrafts (like TIE fighters) or hero characters (like Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader). But lots of very pretty rock formations!
