Here's everything we know about the next 'Star Wars' game that's coming out this fall

EA It wouldn’t be a ‘Star Wars’ game without a trip to Hoth

2015 is the year of “Star Wars.”

On Thursday, director J.J. Abrams, much of the next “Star Wars” film’s cast, and one very cute droid unveiled the second trailer for this December’s movie.

Friday, we got news of the tie-in game, “Star Wars: Battlefront.”

First and foremost, the release date: “Star Wars: Battlefront” arrives on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on November 17 (November 19 in Europe).

While the new film advances the “Star Wars” saga beyond the end of “Return of the Jedi,” one mission in the new game helps to tell the story leading up to “The Force Awakens.” Specifically, one pre-order mission — the “Battle of Jakku” — will show players “the pivotal moment when the New Republic confronted key Imperial holdouts on a remote desert planet on the Outer Rim.”

Remnants of that battle can still be seen in the trailer for the new film — you’re forgiven for not knowing all the little details. We’ve got a breakdown of the full trailer right here that will help get you up to speed.

“Star Wars: Battlefront” isn’t all about “Star Wars” lore, though; it’s primarily focused on multiplayer battles. Up to 40-person battles are the showcase in “Battlefront,” featuring iconic characters, vehicles and locations from the “Star Wars” franchise: Speeder bikes and snow speeders, AT-ATs, TIE fighters, the Millennium Falcon, all being piloted across Endor, Hoth, Tatooine and a newly introduced planet named “Sullust.”

There’ll be more coming from the “Star Wars Celebration” fan event in Anaheim, Ca. — including a trailer showing the game in action — as the day goes on.

