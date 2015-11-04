The new 'Battlefront' game trailer has some big teasers for the upcoming 'Star Wars' movie

The latest clip from the upcoming “Star Wars” game, “Star Wars Battlefront,” has a big teaser for the upcoming movie, “The Force Awakens.”

In the clip, we see a battle between the Empire and Rebels on Jakku, a desert planet featured prominently in all three “Force Awakens” trailers.

First, watch the clip:

Doesn’t that battle look crazy?

Since “Star Wars Battlefront” takes place about 30 years before the events in “The Force Awakens,” it looks like the game’s designers had the unique opportunity to explain why Jakku is littered with destroyed ships and other junk in the new movie.

Here’s what Jakku looks like in the movie trailers:

Until we saw the clip from the video game, we had no idea why this planet was littered with so much space junk. It appears that “Battlefront” will serve as a prequel of sorts to the new movie. Awesome.

But don’t expect to get the answer right away. Even though “Star Wars Battlefront” launches on November 17, you won’t be able to unlock the battle of Jakku level until December 8, 10 days before the premiere of “Force Awakens.”

