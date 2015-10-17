People continue to do amazing things in the new 'Star Wars' game

The new “Star Wars” game, “Star Wars Battlefront,” is just a few short weeks away from its public debut. But last weekend, the world got an early taste of the game in the form of a public beta on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

In those scant few days, players turned out an impressive array of madness. Like this!



And this!



Yet, despite the fact that the beta ended this past Tuesday, people are still pushing out incredible footage of “Star Wars Battlefront” action. Like this crazy clip of Darth Vader — a playable character that you unlock for use briefly throughout multiplayer matches — riding a two-legged Imperial walker (an AT-ST):



Not bad! Notice that he’s also blocking laser fire while terrifyingly moving forward atop a hulking metal murder machine.

Better yet, though, is this amazing clip of Luke Skywalker blasting a stormtrooper, using The Force, into a TIE fighter that results in the glorious defeat of both:



“Star Wars Battlefront” is coming out on November 17 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

