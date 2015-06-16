It looks like 'Star Wars' fans are finally getting the video game they deserve

The long-awaited ‘Star Wars: Battlefront’ is almost here and it looks absolutely amazing.

This multiplayer battle takes you inside the Battle of Hoth. You shoot, dodge, and run through the snow, underneath giant robotic monsters, and fly in the classic ships. This looks like everything a “Star Wars” fan could ask for.

The game comes out November 17th on Xbox One, Playstation 4, and PC.

Produced By Matt Johnston. Video courtesy of YouTube/EAStarWars.



Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.