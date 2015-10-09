If you're not excited about the new 'Star Wars' game yet, you have to see this GIF

“Star Wars Battlefront,” the new game coming to Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on November 17, launched an early beta version this week so you can test out parts of the game early for free.

And players are already doing incredible things in the game.

Watch this GIF:



That’s a character playing as Luke Skywalker taking down an AT-ST Imperial walker after jumping 20 feet in the air. Insane. There’s a thread of people going nuts over the clip on Reddit.

“Battlefront” lets you play as just about any character or pilot any vehicle from the “Star Wars” universe in massive online multiplayer battles. If you’re even a casual “Star Wars” fan, you’re going to want to play this game.

