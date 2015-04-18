The first trailer for this year's 'Star Wars' game is gorgeous

EA Artwork from ‘Star Wars: Battlefront.’ It’s not certain whether or not this battle is on the planet of Jakku.

Thursday’s trailer for “Star Wars: Episode VII” was thrilling and full of referential fan moments. The trailer for “Star Wars: Battlefront” — this year’s “Star Wars” game, heading to Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC this November — is even more heavy on the fan references.

When an AT-AT falls to the ground after Y-Wing rebel fighters bomb it from above, Darth Vader casually steps out from the wreckage to personally take out remaining rebel troops. And that’s to say nothing of X-Wing battles and speeder bikes. But enough blabbing from us about it — see the trailer for yourself right here:

