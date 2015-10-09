If you like 'Star Wars' even remotely, you should be playing 'Star Wars Battlefront'

It’s “Star Wars” year, y’all.

The new movie from writer/director J.J. Abrams is nearly here; “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” arrives on December 18. There’s a new game, too — “Star Wars Battlefront” — that arrives a few weeks ahead of the movie on November 17.

You’ve assuredly seen lots of stuff about the movie. But what about “Battlefront?”

If this GIF doesn’t convince you to pay attention, you may just be unable to feel emotions:



Yes, that is Luke Skywalker leaping into the air and murdering an AT-ST by himself. Dude’s not kidding around!

Anyway, there’s plenty more to love about “Star Wars Battlefront,” and you can start playing the game for free, today, on an Xbox One, PlayStation 4, or PC. It’s in open beta right now!

Follow us below to fully understand why you should be playing “Star Wars Battlefront” as soon as you can.

On Hoth, the snow planet from 'Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back,' there's a Star Destroyer sitting in the beautiful blue sky, intimidating literally everyone on the whole planet. RAW Embed It's far from the only iconic 'Star Wars' vehicle in 'Battlefront' -- here's an AT-ST (the two-legged walker) getting shot in the face. RAW Embed And yes, of course, the massive AT-AT four-legged walkers are on Hoth, piloted by actual players. They're rather powerful, as you see here: RAW Embed But they can be taken down, too! Once your trusty A-Wing bombers have laid the smackdown from above, the AT-AT is vulnerable to anything you can throw at it: RAW Embed That's actually the goal of this mission type: take down the AT-ATs (or use the AT-ATs to take down a rebel-held base). The level is MASSIVE: RAW Embed And there's a huge air battle taking place overhead, with X-Wings and TIE Fighters and a mess of other aircrafts: RAW Embed If you want to put some real hurt on these massive vehicles, there's a variety of heavy weaponry at your disposal: RAW Embed You'll at least stand a better chance in an artillery encampment than charging head-on into these hulking murder machines: RAW Embed You're not stuck out in the open, either. There's an indoor section to the Rebel base that houses an X-Wing and offers some much needed relief from the death slog outside: RAW Embed And occasionally you'll get to play as the two most well-known 'Star Wars' characters: Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader. Luke is big on quick movement: RAW Embed And Vader is big on being a terrifying monster. RAW Embed But he can be defeated! (Luke can be too, of course.) RAW Embed And that's just one of the two game modes available in the beta, to say nothing of the many other game modes that come with the final version of 'Star Wars Battlefront.' Like this incredible mode where you pilot an aircraft: RAW Embed And yeah, in case you're wondering, this is what it looks like when you down an AT-AT: RAW Embed Looking for more 'Battlefront' before the game's launch in November? Check out our interview with the folks behind the game right here:

