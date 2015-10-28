There's an excellent inside joke about 'Star Wars' in the new 'Battlefront' trailer

The new full-length trailer for “Star Wars Battlefront,” the new game coming November 17, is full of incredible action.

It also has a cheeky, inside joke that only true “Star Wars” fans will understand.

At one point in the trailer we see Boba Fett, the bounty hunter who has been a fan favourite for decades, despite his limited role in the movies. Boba Fett is shown almost falling into the Sarlacc Pit, home to an alien that eats people and slowly digests them over thousands of years, before activating his jet pack and flying over it.

“That won’t happen again!” he says.

What’s he talking about?

It’s a reference to “Return of the Jedi,” the third movie in the original trilogy. In one action sequence, Boba Fett falls into the Sarlacc Pit. Don’t remember it? It’s this scene:

He’s presumed dead, but some “Star Wars” books and comments that follow the events after “Return of the Jedi” have kept Boba alive, saying he was able to escape the Sarlacc Pit after falling in. However, those books and comics are no longer considered part of the official “Star Wars” canon.

You can watch the full “Star Wars Battlefront” trailer below — skip to the 0:55 mark to see Boba Fett!

