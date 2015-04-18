The next 'Star Wars' game will show off the new planet teased in 'Episode VII'

Disney/Lucasfilm Say hello to the planet Jakku!

“Star Wars: The Force Awakens” will take place approximately 30 years after the last film, 1983’s “Return of the Jedi.”

What happened during the years in between?

“Star Wars Battlefront” will help piece that mystery together.

During Thursday’s Star Wars Celebration kickoff panel for “The Force Awakens,” it was revealed the sand-filled planet introduced in the film’s two trailers isn’t Luke Skywalker’s home of Tattooine, as previously thought, but instead, another one called Jakku.

EA Artwork from ‘Star Wars: Battlefront.’ It’s not certain whether or not this battle is on the planet of Jakku.

Customers who pre-order the game will be able to visit Jakku, the new planet featured in “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.”

Via the press release from EA:

Star Wars Battlefront will be among the first players to experience the Battle of Jakku, the pivotal moment when the New Republic confronted key Imperial holdouts on a remote desert planet on the Outer Rim. Taking place in the aftermath of the Rebel victory in the Battle of Endor, players will experience the events that created the massive, battle-scarred landscape of Jakku shown in Star Wars™: The Force Awakens™.

So if you were confused by the scene in the trailer below, it will start to make a lot more sense once you play the game.

“Star Wars Battlefront” will be released November 17 for Xbox One, PS4, and PC. You can read more about the game here.

“Star Wars: The Force Awakens” is in theatres December 18.

