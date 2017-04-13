A gorgeous new 'Star Wars' game just leaked

Are you ready for a big new “Star Wars” game? One where you’ll see the Death Star explode, where you’ll encounter classic characters like Yoda and new classics like Kylo Ren?

Because that’s exactly what you should expect from “Star Wars Battlefront 2,” a new game that was just revealed through a leaked trailer.

The trailer, which popped up late on Tuesday evening, showcases a new “Star Wars” game that takes place in the wake of the events of “Return of the Jedi.” You appear to play as a Stormtrooper, enacting her “last orders” following the explosion of the Death Star.

EA This seems to be the main character in the story mode of ‘Star Wars Battlefront 2.’

“Avenge our emperor” a voice shouts, before a montage of space battles — the “last order” in question, it would seem.

The sequence with the Stormtrooper points to a single-player campaign mode, and that’s important because the first “Star Wars Battlefront” game (from 2015) was sorely lacking exactly that. While gorgeous, 2015’s “Battlefront” game was ridiculously light on content. What was there — a very pretty multiplayer shooter — felt shallow compared with major multiplayer franchises like “Battlefield.”

That doesn’t mean this new “Battlefront” won’t have a focus on multiplayer.

The next section of trailer is dedicated to exactly that, which will once again cross “eras” in the “Star Wars” universe. A fight between Yoda and Darth Maul, for instance, doesn’t make canonical sense — yet that’s exactly what’s teased in the new trailer.

“Star Wars Battlefront 2” doesn’t have a release date, and the trailer only says it’s coming to PlayStation 4. That said, we’d guess it will arrive later this year — around the release date of the “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” movie release, perhaps? — and it will be on the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. The game’s publisher, EA, isn’t saying just yet; the full announcement is expected later this week at the annual “Star Wars Celebration” event in Florida.

Update: The trailer has since been removed.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.