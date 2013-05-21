A New 'Star Wars' TV Show Is Coming In 2014

Lucasfilm announced a new animated “Star Wars” series coming to television.



“Star Wars Rebels” will premiere fall 2014 on Disney XD and take place in between “Star Wars” Episodes III and IV.

We knew that Disney was working on a new TV series, but this is the first news we’re hearing of an actual project.

Previously, Lucasfilm announced it was ending its popular “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” series after five successful seasons on Cartoon Network.

Great news for fans of the old series: many of the people who made “The Clone Wars” will be returning to work on “Rebels.”

Check out a clip previewing the new series below:

