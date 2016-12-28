Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher is dead at 60

Carrie Fisher, the actress known for playing Princess Leia in the Star Wars movies, has died at the age of 60.

Fisher recently suffered a heart attack while on a plane. She later died at a hospital, as People magazine first reported.

Family spokesman Simon Halls released a statement to media on behalf of Fisher’s daughter, Billie Lourd.

“It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning,” said the statement, which was provided to Business Insider. “She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly. Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers.”

Fisher, who is the daughter of singer Eddie Fisher and actress Debbie Reynolds, was also a screenwriter and author. Her semiautobiographical novel, “Postcards from the Edge,” published in 1987, was later adapted by Fisher into a movie of the same title, which was directed by Mike Nichols and released by Columbia Pictures in 1990.

Among her other films were “The Blues Brothers,” “When Harry Met Sally,” and Woody Allen’s “Hannah and Her Sisters.” Fisher had been slated to reprise the role of Leia in two coming “Star Wars” movies. While filming has finished for “Episode VIII,” it has not started for “Episode IX.”

